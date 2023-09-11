Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $84.83

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,098,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

