Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $76.17

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $22,094,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

