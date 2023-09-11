Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Price Target at $26.00

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $18.63 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 1,075,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after buying an additional 1,045,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2,630.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 838,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

