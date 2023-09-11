Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $319.23

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of LII opened at $387.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.80. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $202.97 and a 12-month high of $389.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 55.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $7,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lennox International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $55,070,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

