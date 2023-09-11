Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $104.18

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.96. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

