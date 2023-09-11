Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $46.56

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolent Health

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,016,078.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,101,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,016,078.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,101,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $70,973.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,328. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Price Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.52. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.