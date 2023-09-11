Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $191.86

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Ecolab stock opened at $182.06 on Friday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.