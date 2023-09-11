Brokerages Set BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target at $10.25

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $8.82.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
