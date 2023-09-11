Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $133.50

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.