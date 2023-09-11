Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $857.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $875.64 and its 200-day moving average is $754.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

