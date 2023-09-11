Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

