Brambles Limited (BXBLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on October 19th

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, October 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Brambles Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

