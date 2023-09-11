Bradley Mark J. Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.7% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 122,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 862,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,773,000 after buying an additional 309,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 434,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $112.67 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock valued at $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

