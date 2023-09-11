Bradley Mark J. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,636 shares of company stock worth $762,279. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

