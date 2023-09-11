Bradley Mark J. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bradley Mark J. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,998 shares of company stock worth $14,803,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

