Bradley Mark J. Has $1.66 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.98 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

