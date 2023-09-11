Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 801.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,663 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 958.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

