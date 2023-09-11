Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 590,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,528 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,195,225 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $871.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $883.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

