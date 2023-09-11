Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $5.93 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.7 %

PLD opened at $122.48 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.