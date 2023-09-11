Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $5.93 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Down 0.7 %
PLD opened at $122.48 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
