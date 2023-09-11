Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $213.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

