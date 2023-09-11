Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,013,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $4,520,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 75.9% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $7,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,143.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,997.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,744.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

