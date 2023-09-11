BMO Capital Markets Trims Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Target Price to C$15.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TCLAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCLAF
Transcontinental Price Performance
Transcontinental Company Profile
Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.