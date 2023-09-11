BMO Capital Markets Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Target Price to $8.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -113.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

