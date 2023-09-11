BMO Capital Markets Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$34.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NPI. CSFB lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.13.

Shares of NPI opened at C$24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$21.03 and a 1 year high of C$45.31.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2303589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

