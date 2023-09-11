BMO Capital Markets Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR opened at $43.03 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.