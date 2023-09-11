BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $143.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SUI. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

Shares of SUI opened at $118.83 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 732.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

