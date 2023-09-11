Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.7% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $137.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $13,311,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.