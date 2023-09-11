Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Blue Moon Group Trading Down 30.0 %
Shares of OTC BLUMY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Blue Moon Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.44.
About Blue Moon Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Moon Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.