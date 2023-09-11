Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Blue Moon Group Trading Down 30.0 %

Shares of OTC BLUMY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Blue Moon Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

About Blue Moon Group

Featured Stories

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care products, including machine wash laundry, pre-wash treatment, underwear laundry, sportswear laundry, hand wash, strain removers, travel pack, and fabric softeners, as well as baby laundry detergents; personal hygiene products comprising liquid soaps; toilet and bathroom cleaners; general home care products, such as anti-mould cleansers, washing machine cleaners, floor cleaners, bleaches, glass cleaners, multi-surface cleaners, and rust cleaners; and antiseptic disinfectant liquids.

