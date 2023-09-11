Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.41 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $28.99 or 0.00112880 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $558.62 million and $16.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,686.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00731261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

