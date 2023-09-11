Berenberg Bank Lowers Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

