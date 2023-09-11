Benchmark Trims Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price to $5.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $756.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 100.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 93,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

