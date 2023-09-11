Beldex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.24 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Beldex has a total market cap of $177.04 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,587.82 or 0.06183601 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00025141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,327,570 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,907,570 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.