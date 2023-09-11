Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.31. Belden has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,904. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

