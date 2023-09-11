Beck Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

