Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Lowered to GBX 780 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.10) to GBX 780 ($9.85) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 824 ($10.41).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 549 ($6.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 547.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 577.09. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($8.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,614.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

In other news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery acquired 9,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £50,376.50 ($63,622.76). Also, insider Clive Bannister acquired 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £346,800 ($437,989.39). 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

