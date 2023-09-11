Bayberry Capital Partners LP Sells 1,562,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562,000 shares during the period. Funko accounts for about 1.1% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.66% of Funko worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Funko by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Funko by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $53,605.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,735,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $53,605.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,524,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,735,497.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Nave bought 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 615,176 shares of company stock worth $3,622,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

