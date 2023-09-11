Bayberry Capital Partners LP Makes New $8.68 Million Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,000. Cedar Fair comprises 3.0% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned 0.37% of Cedar Fair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUN opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

