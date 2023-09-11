Bayberry Capital Partners LP Makes New $18.17 Million Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,166,000. GXO Logistics accounts for about 6.4% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned 0.30% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.3 %

GXO stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

