Bayberry Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 630,000 Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,000. Topgolf Callaway Brands accounts for 4.8% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.34% of Topgolf Callaway Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $208,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $3,587,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $238,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $395,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MODG. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

MODG stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

