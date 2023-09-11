Barr E S & Co. Sells 555 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $297.89 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

