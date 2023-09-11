Barr E S & Co. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock worth $140,336,278. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $455.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

