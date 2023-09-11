Barclays Trims Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price to $3.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 206.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 27.9 %

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $132,812.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $132,812.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $90,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,229,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,947.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Articles

