Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 166 ($2.10) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.92) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 175.25 ($2.21).
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
