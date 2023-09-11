Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 166 ($2.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.92) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 175.25 ($2.21).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.60 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4,537.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

