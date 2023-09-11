Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 187 ($2.36) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.73).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 47.52 ($0.60) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.65. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 197.10 ($2.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £222.08 million, a PE ratio of -950.40, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($50,467.29). 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

