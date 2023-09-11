Barclays Raises Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRZE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079 over the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

