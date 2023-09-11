Barclays Cuts SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $7.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCWX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $539.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $45,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,011.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $90,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 86.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

