Barclays Boosts StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $32.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

StepStone Group stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.90 and a beta of 1.40. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,880,813.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at $212,880,813.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $746,415. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in StepStone Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 696,286 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in StepStone Group by 45.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

