Barclays Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.64.

NYSE SMAR opened at $43.03 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after buying an additional 1,256,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,493,000 after purchasing an additional 344,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

