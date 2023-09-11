Barclays Boosts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $25.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH opened at $21.90 on Friday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $288,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $331,760.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $115,307.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.