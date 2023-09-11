Bank of America Trims ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price to $110.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.44.

ArcBest Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,370.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,370.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

